Jon Cryer Confirms What We Suspected About Charlie Sheen's On-Set Behavior

Charlie Sheen's time on "Two and a Half Men" became infamous for his behavior toward the end of his stint on the hit sitcom. The "Major League" star had a public drug addiction that involved a rift with network executives in 2011. Ultimately, Sheen was fired and his character was killed off on the show, per People.

Jon Cryer had a tumultuous ride with Sheen both on and off set, as the pair both found themselves single at the same time. The "Platoon" actor was known for spending time with sex workers, and Cryer, who was not ready to enter the dating pool, followed his co-star's lead. "He and I had different tastes, so I didn't go with his exact recommendations, but my forays into prostitution were about as awkward as you might imagine," the "Pretty in Pink" star wrote in a 2015 article for The Hollywood Reporter. Once Cryer did start dating, he ran into difficulties, as he recalled to THR that he started dating women only to learn that they had been intimate with his "Two and a Half Men" co-star.

After Sheen left the show, he and Cryer grew apart. In 2019, Cryer said it had been "a couple of years" since the pair had even spoken. "It's kind of a roller coaster when you have Charlie in your life and I just haven't decided to get back on that roller coaster," Cryer joked to Access. Now, Cryer is speaking about how Sheen's behavior evolved over time.