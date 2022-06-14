Charlize Theron Rocks A Completely Different Look

Charlize Theron is no stranger to mixing it up look-wise. Her head-to-toe transformation to play serial killer Aileen Wuornos in the 2003 flick "Monster," for example, was Oscar-worthy all on its own. But in general, the South African actor tends to stick to her tried-and-true blonde for every day, which is why her brand new look has us doing double takes.

Theron arrived at the Africa Outreach Project Block Party in Hollywood on June 11, according to Us Weekly, looking like the picture of understated elegance in black pumps, wide-leg jeans, and a crisp white tuxedo shirt. The Africa Outreach Project was started by Theron in 2007, by the way, and is focused on connecting community-based organizations with the funding and support they need to lift up young people in the actor's native country.

But back to the hair. The Oscar-winner's new do definitely lent her sophisticated 'fit just the punk rock touch it needed.