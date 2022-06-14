Charlize Theron Rocks A Completely Different Look
Charlize Theron is no stranger to mixing it up look-wise. Her head-to-toe transformation to play serial killer Aileen Wuornos in the 2003 flick "Monster," for example, was Oscar-worthy all on its own. But in general, the South African actor tends to stick to her tried-and-true blonde for every day, which is why her brand new look has us doing double takes.
Theron arrived at the Africa Outreach Project Block Party in Hollywood on June 11, according to Us Weekly, looking like the picture of understated elegance in black pumps, wide-leg jeans, and a crisp white tuxedo shirt. The Africa Outreach Project was started by Theron in 2007, by the way, and is focused on connecting community-based organizations with the funding and support they need to lift up young people in the actor's native country.
But back to the hair. The Oscar-winner's new do definitely lent her sophisticated 'fit just the punk rock touch it needed.
Charlize Theron debuted a jet-black shag
Charlize Theron appears to have traded her ladylike blonde lob for a definitively cooler, jet-black shag. Theron's new 'do frames her face with choppy bangs and layers with a longer, let's say mullet-adjacent length in the back.
The actor posted several photos from the event to her Instagram, writing in the caption, "It was such a fun night and I'm beyond grateful to everyone who came out and showed up for the work we're doing for young people in Africa." She added a special thank you to Wyclef Jean for "bringing the house down and letting me dance my a** off on stage with you!" No, we don't have a picture of that but trust us, we really wish we did.
Because one photo carousel is never enough, Theron also posted a second series of photos from the event, captioned, "More @CTAOP Block Party fun with some lovely humans." Her posts both garnered some A-Lister commentary — including from celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern, who wrote, "You're the best my friend." Kerry Washington posted several heart-eye emojis, while "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Eureka O'Hara wrote, "It was amazing!"