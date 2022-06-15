Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About The Struggles That Almost Ended Her Career
Despite having an extremely successful career as a musician and actor, Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she faced a number of struggles during her rise to fame. In her new Netflix documentary "Halftime," Lopez is getting candid about some of the biggest moments in her life and is not holding back.
One of the topics covered in the film was Lopez' 2020 Super Bowl LIV halftime performance with Shakira. The "On The Floor" singer said in the documentary that the decision to include Shakira in that halftime show was "the worst idea in the world," per Entertainment Weekly. "If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes," a frustrated Lopez said. "That's what they should've f**king done."
Now, Lopez is opening up about battles she faced early in her career — which began over three decades ago. And while she is arguably one of the biggest celebrities in the world today, Lopez previously considered walking about from the spotlight all together.
Fans 'respect' Jennifer Lopez's honesty
Jennifer Lopez is speaking out about the criticism she endured in the beginning of her career, and how that nearly led to the end of her time in the public eye. In her new documentary "Halftime," the Bronx native explained that she didn't feel like she was being taken seriously, as she was constantly berated by the press for her curvy figure.
"When I started working, the beauty ideal was very thin, blonde, tall, not a lot of curves," she said (via People). "I grew up around women with curves, so it was nothing I was ever ashamed of." The "Marry Me" actor went on to explain that the media frenzy surrounding her physical appearance — and even her personal life — impacted her self-esteem. "There were many times where I was just like, I think I'm just going to quit," she explained. She further shared that she felt like just a "joke" or "punchline."
And it seems Lopez's transparency in the new documentary is sitting well with fans, as supporters have begun praising the "Let's Get Loud" singer for her bravery. "I just saw and enjoyed the Jennifer Lopez Halftime documentary. What a woman, what an unbelievable woman," one person tweeted. While another wrote, "My respect for @JLo went up to 100+ after watching the #Halftime documentary. All the hard work and dedication has paid off!"