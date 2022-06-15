Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About The Struggles That Almost Ended Her Career

Despite having an extremely successful career as a musician and actor, Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she faced a number of struggles during her rise to fame. In her new Netflix documentary "Halftime," Lopez is getting candid about some of the biggest moments in her life and is not holding back.

One of the topics covered in the film was Lopez' 2020 Super Bowl LIV halftime performance with Shakira. The "On The Floor" singer said in the documentary that the decision to include Shakira in that halftime show was "the worst idea in the world," per Entertainment Weekly. "If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes," a frustrated Lopez said. "That's what they should've f**king done."

Now, Lopez is opening up about battles she faced early in her career — which began over three decades ago. And while she is arguably one of the biggest celebrities in the world today, Lopez previously considered walking about from the spotlight all together.