Why Police Are Looking For Bam Margera

It was reported by TMZ in the early hours of June 15 that Bam Margera was reported missing from the rehabilitation center he was staying at in Boca Raton, Florida. Given that it is against the rules to leave prematurely, and that Margera was there under a court order, this was all but an escape on his part, which is why police are now looking for him.

The outlet reported that the facility's manager said that Margera told him he was simply "unhappy with the place and their services," so he wanted to leave. Evidently, those at the center did not take his declarations seriously enough. Apparently, Margera added that he would instead check himself into a different rehab center near Boca Raton. Margera then apparently left the facility in a black sedan.

Although May marked his year-long stay in the facility and hence at least one year sober, Margera has reached milestones of sobriety in the past, only to relapse. These relapses often took place after certain triggering events, such as being robbed at gunpoint in 2018. Whether Margera will indeed check into another treatment center, continue to stay sober, or relapse is yet to be seen, though he will surely not remain on the run forever. Whether he will be charged criminally with escaping once captured is also an open question.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).