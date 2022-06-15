Why Police Are Looking For Bam Margera
Many may know Brandon "Bam" Margera for his numerous pranks in the MTV series "Jackass" (most notably against his father, Phil), or for his noteworthy performance in the realm of skateboarding, but the truth is that, behind the scenes of the chaotic and immature "Jackass" cast, Margera has a rather troubling personal story.
Margera has a history of alcohol abuse, which began in his 20s. In July 2009, he was taken to a hospital after an intense four-day drinking binge, which was followed by his first visit to a rehabilitation center in December of that year, per Decider. He has since gone to rehab numerous times to treat his alcoholism, which only intensified after the tragic and unexpected death in 2011 of his friend and "Jackass" castmate Ryan Dunn, who crashed his car into a tree while drunk, killing himself and a passenger.
In May 2022, however, things began to look optimistic for Margera, when it was announced he completed a year-long drug and alcohol treatment program in Boca Raton, Florida. Since then, however, things seemed to have taken a turn for the worse, and police are now looking for the former TV personality.
Bam Margera reportedly escaped a rehab center
It was reported by TMZ in the early hours of June 15 that Bam Margera was reported missing from the rehabilitation center he was staying at in Boca Raton, Florida. Given that it is against the rules to leave prematurely, and that Margera was there under a court order, this was all but an escape on his part, which is why police are now looking for him.
The outlet reported that the facility's manager said that Margera told him he was simply "unhappy with the place and their services," so he wanted to leave. Evidently, those at the center did not take his declarations seriously enough. Apparently, Margera added that he would instead check himself into a different rehab center near Boca Raton. Margera then apparently left the facility in a black sedan.
Although May marked his year-long stay in the facility and hence at least one year sober, Margera has reached milestones of sobriety in the past, only to relapse. These relapses often took place after certain triggering events, such as being robbed at gunpoint in 2018. Whether Margera will indeed check into another treatment center, continue to stay sober, or relapse is yet to be seen, though he will surely not remain on the run forever. Whether he will be charged criminally with escaping once captured is also an open question.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).