Kelly Clarkson's Latest Britney Spears Cover Sure Came At A Tense Moment

Way back in 2007, pop princess Britney Spears was having a rough time. Her marriage to Kevin Federline was dissolving, paparazzi were stalking her (she even attacked one photog's car with an umbrella), she shaved her head, and yet she still somehow managed to release the well-received album "Blackout" which spawned hits like "Piece Of Me" and "Gimme More." While this was before her conservatorship was put into place, there was a media circus swarming around the "Baby One More Time" songstress. So, when "American Idol's" first-ever winner Kelly Clarkson was asked about Spears during a radio appearance on Q100, she hypothesized that perhaps the singer's problems were all subterfuge.

"Man, but wouldn't it be funny if she's totally just screwing with everyone?" Clarkson joked at the time, adding, "I mean, think about it. She's done no press for her album, which I love, by the way. She's done no press, she just gets so much press off all this other stuff."

It turns out, Spears never forgot Clarkson's comments, and on June 8, she captioned one of her Instagram posts with a scathing critique of the "Since U Been Gone" singer. "Clarkson ... in a world where bullying has been heartbreaking, I've had my share," Spears wrote in part in a now-deleted caption, per HollywoodLife. "Can we get an AWW ??? Psss ... I'm not kidding ... play on friends, play on !!!" Now it seems Clarkson is playing on, and she's doing it Spears-style.