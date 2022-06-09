Britney Spears Is Still Fuming Over Kelly Clarkson's Past Comments

American pop icon Britney Spears has been through quite a bit of personal turmoil over the past few decades, and as fans know, much of it was broadcast to the world. The famous singer has been in the headlines recently for her intense battle with her father over her controversial conservatorship, which was put in place after public interest in her life led the "Toxic" singer to hit a breaking point in 2007.

At the time, Spears came under global scrutiny for publicly shaving her head amidst checking in and out of rehabilitation centers, and then attacking a paparazzi car with an umbrella. The star's erratic behavior also came shortly after the successive births of Spears' only two sons with rapper and husband Kevin Federline, as well as her messy divorce and custody battle with Federline.

At the time, another American pop icon, "American Idol" Season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson, made some controversial comments about Spears' personal struggles. "Man, but wouldn't it be funny if she's totally just screwing with everyone?" Clarkson said on radio station Q100 in 2007. "Because it would be real funny, if she were like, 'Just kidding!'" Although the comments may have been made in jest, it is clear Spears is still fuming over them, and she is no longer holding back when it comes to setting the record straight with Clarkson.