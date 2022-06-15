Ed Helms Gets Candid On Whether There Will Be A The Office Reunion

Unfortunately for fans of "The Office," Ed Helms has confirmed there's no planned reunion in sight. During a June 15 appearance on "The View," the panel asked him about the possibility to much disappointment.

Getting fans' hopes up for a few seconds with his phrasing, Helms ultimately shot down the proposal, saying "Ladies and gentlemen, breaking news: there is no 'Office' reunion. At least not that I know of." Given the importance of his character, Andy Bernard, it's highly likely he would know about such a reunion if it were happening. However, Helms didn't say he was against participating in one, just that there were no current plans for it. When asked if he's heard of any reunion rumblings from his co-stars, Helms said, "We're all in a text chain, a lot of us actually from the show, and it doesn't come up very often. It was a thing, it had its life, and maybe somebody's working on it behind the scenes, but I haven't heard it." That isn't great news, but it's good to know that most of the cast is still in contact.

Nevertheless, an eventual full cast reunion of "The Office" seems inevitable, someday in the future. Maybe they'll wait for an anniversary year, as reunions often do. The recent "Harry Potter" cast reunion commemorated the franchise's 20th anniversary, and the "Friends" cast sat down together. Given "The Office" cast's friendly terms, maybe it's just a matter of time.