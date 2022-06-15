Kenan Thompson Is Making The End Of His Relationship Official

This may officially be the end of the road for Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline. According to InTouch, the former couple was reportedly introduced to each other by famous talent manager Danny Estrada. Thompson and Evangeline dated for some time before getting married in 2011 at the Georgia Aquarium, per Us Weekly. "She was thrilled and a beautiful bride," a source told the outlet.

The pair — who has been together for more than a decade — also share daughters Georgia and Gianna, according to The U.S. Sun. During an interview with People, Thompson expressed how his life has drastically changed since becoming a father. "One day you're not a dad and then the next moment you are," he said. "You're just a dad from that point on." The comedian also opened up about how it's helped him become a better man. "I've definitely grown and matured in ways that I never imagined," he added.

Even though Thompson enjoys spending time with his children and his career continues to flourish, his marriage on the other hand seems to be coming to an end.