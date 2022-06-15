Kenan Thompson Is Making The End Of His Relationship Official
This may officially be the end of the road for Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline. According to InTouch, the former couple was reportedly introduced to each other by famous talent manager Danny Estrada. Thompson and Evangeline dated for some time before getting married in 2011 at the Georgia Aquarium, per Us Weekly. "She was thrilled and a beautiful bride," a source told the outlet.
The pair — who has been together for more than a decade — also share daughters Georgia and Gianna, according to The U.S. Sun. During an interview with People, Thompson expressed how his life has drastically changed since becoming a father. "One day you're not a dad and then the next moment you are," he said. "You're just a dad from that point on." The comedian also opened up about how it's helped him become a better man. "I've definitely grown and matured in ways that I never imagined," he added.
Even though Thompson enjoys spending time with his children and his career continues to flourish, his marriage on the other hand seems to be coming to an end.
Kenan Thompson files for divorce
Back in April, Page Six reported that Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline were officially parting ways and planning on getting a divorce. About a month later, the outlet also reported that the "Saturday Night Live" star was spotted at an event in New York City not wearing his wedding band. "He looked like he was having so much fun," a source told Page Six.
It's now been two months since their split, and TMZ has confirmed that Thompson filed for divorce and plans on sharing split custody of his daughters with ex-wife Evangeline. According to the outlet, the former couple plans on staying in New York so they can successfully co-parent their children. "They really just grew apart and wanted different things," a source told Us Weekly. "There's nothing juicy about why they split."
While this comes as a difficult time for both Thompson and Evangeline, the insider told the outlet they are in a better place. "They remain close as coparents and have remained very close throughout the separation." While both parties remain mum on details, perhaps Thompson may spill the tea in his upcoming book, as Page Six reported in November 2021 that the longtime "SNL" cast member had sold a memoir for a cool $1 million dollars.