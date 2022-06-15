Zendaya Seemingly Responds To Viral Pregnancy Rumors

Fans speculated about Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship status for years. The "Spider-Man: Homecoming" co-stars were seemingly confirmed as a couple after they were spotted exchanging a passionate kiss and embrace in a car in July 2021, per Page Six. They were also photographed hanging out with Zendaya's mother around the same time. A couple months later, in September 2021, Holland gave a birthday shoutout to Zendaya, "[his] MJ," with a cute photo of the pair on set together to Instagram. That June, the "Euphoria" star returned the favor on Holland's birthday. "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest," she wrote in the caption on Instagram, including an adorable black and white photo of the pair.

Rumors spread across the internet in January that the couple was pregnant. TikTok users posted photoshopped photos to make it appear that Zendaya had a significant baby bump, per The Sun. Multiple Twitter users then ran with the rumor about the A-lister's pregnancy. Months later, in June, fans were once again in a frenzy when reports of her pregnancy went viral on Twitter and fans started to believe the news. "Why tf is 'Zendaya Pregnant' trending on twitter ..? WAIT IS SHE!!???" one fan tweeted. "Wait bro so is zendaya like actually pregnant ?! I'm gagged," another intrigued Twitter user wrote.

Not long after, Zendaya decided to weigh in on the baby commotion.