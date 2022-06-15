The Jeopardy! Question That Caused A Stir Among The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Since the early 2000s, the reality TV market has dominated across multiple cable and streaming networks. From MTV's "Jersey Shore" to CBS' "Survivor," TV enthusiasts have had a wide selection of shows and dramas to choose from. However, one of the biggest franchises to come out of the reality TV boom is the "Real Housewives" series.

The long-running series follows the luxurious and often dramatic lives of high society women across multiple states. In a 2006 statement, former Bravo president Lauren Zalaznick described the show as a "series that depicts real-life 'desperate' housewives with and authentic look at their compelling day-to-day drama" (via Reality TV World).

Since its debut with "Real Housewives of Orange County," the franchise has since spawned innumerable iterations and spin-offs. In a 2021 interview with TODAY, longstanding producer Andy Cohen opened up about the success of the franchise, stating: "They have given me and many others inordinate amounts of pleasure." However, even though the "Real Housewives" series has ruled the reality TV space and created a dedicated following, there are a select few individuals who have trouble identifying the popular iterations apart.