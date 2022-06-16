Brian Austin Green Shares The Secret To Making Co-Parenting With Megan Fox Work

It's been a hot minute since Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox split, and while they have already moved on and are happy with different partners, they make it a point to be friends and co-parent their kids.

Green and Fox were together for 10 years before they decided to part ways in May 2020. At the time, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star explained that there was no specific reason that led to the breakup, and that they had simply grown apart. "Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her," he shared on his podcast, via Entertainment Tonight. "We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special."

He also shared that they're making their kids their priority, and have agreed that they will "still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids." Fast forward to today, Green and Fox have remained true to their word and managed to develop a system that makes them responsible parents to their children.