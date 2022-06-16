Joe Exotic's Love Life Just Took A Sad Turn

Joe Exotic became incredibly popular when the Netflix original series "Tiger King" was released in March 2020 just as the global pandemic took off. The series revolved around Exotic's life, including an alleged murder-for-hire case, and his zoo, The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, according to USA Today. One aspect that the show followed was Exotic's love life. The former zookeeper is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence, but that is not stopping him from keeping romance alive. It was unclear if Exotic was still linked to his fourth husband, Dillon Passage, after the series aired and controversy surrounded the Netflix star. However, things between the duo were still going strong in April 2020, according to Variety.

Passage told the outlet, "We are still married. I wasn't just going to abandon him when he needed help because he was there for me. I felt it was only right to stand by him and not judge him for the circumstance because I understood his relationship with Carole."

However, things took a turn last March when Dillon told Exotic he was leaving him and wanted a divorce, according to TMZ. The pair was reportedly still on good terms after the split and just a few months later, Dillon announced that he had a new boyfriend named John who he introduced to the world on Instagram. Exotic was on the prowl for a new man as well — but just when he thought he found "the one," everything changed.