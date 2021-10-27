Everything We Learned From The Tiger King 2 Trailer

Netflix's "Tiger King 2" trailer, which was uncaged on October 27, begins fittingly with a plea from imprisoned Joe Exotic for his fans to "speak up" on his behalf. As he says via a filmed phone call from jail, plenty of people have gotten wealthy off his zoo empire after his incarceration. Jeff Lowe, who acquired ownership of Exotic's Wynnewood, Oklahoma zoo, is one. "We have more money than God right now," Lowe boasts in the trailer, clearly shot before August 2020 when he forfeited his USDA exhibitors license and shut down the zoo itself, per Fox Business.

Ownership of the former big cats park, via the outlet, was transferred to Exotic enemy Carole Baskin. The fan-favorite who made "Hello, all you cool cats and kittens" a national catchphrase will have her missing husband Don Lewis' past further dredged up. "He was dealing with some shady characters down in Costa Rica," one individual from Season 2 is seen sharing. "Don liked to play with dangerous stuff," another revealed. "They'll kill you for that."

The trailer also teases a maybe-proposed truce between Exotic and Lowe against Baskin, with the former informing Lowe they needed to set aside "differences," or "we're all gonna die in here." Exotic even said about Lowe that he "will make a deal with the devil" if he had to. That's a lot of juicy material, even with Exotic behind bars, to pack into five episodes!