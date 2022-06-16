Tom Hanks Stands Up To Overzealous Fans To Protect Wife Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks might have a reputation as the nicest man in Hollywood, but even he isn't immune to snapping at fans who don't know their boundaries. After a recent outing with wife Rita Wilson, many are surprised — and impressed — with Hanks' response to a pushy crowd. The latest move is seemingly out of character for the actor, who's portrayed lovable roles such as Sheriff Woody and Mister Rogers without having to do much pretending, but it's actually right up his alley. After all, Hanks' reaction was out of concern for Wilson, and as we all know, he's fiercely protective of her.

In recent years, the couple has faced a series of health issues. In 2013, Hanks announced he had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and in 2015, Wilson revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Then in 2020, both Hanks and Wilson were some of the first celebrities to publicly test positive for COVID-19, before the vaccine was created. Through all of it, they've stayed by each other's side and seem stronger than ever over three decades into their marriage. In Hollywood years, that's a whole century!

The couple's latest interaction with some fans went too far, but as always, Hanks was there to step up for Wilson.