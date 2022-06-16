The Complicated Reasons Dog The Bounty Hunter Couldn't Attend His Daughter Lyssa's Wedding

Controversy shrouded Dog the Bounty Hunter's wedding to Francie Frane after he did not invite his daughters Bonnie Chapman and Cecily Chapman. Leading up to the nuptials, the two daughters told the media they were not invited, and theorized it was because they reminded the reality TV star of his fourth wife — their mother Beth Chapman, who died in 2019, per TMZ. Shortly after that news broke, Bonnie wrote an incendiary post on Facebook where she accused Dog of "using racial and homophobic epithets" while filming a show. "I have expressed time and time again my ever-growing disappointment in my father's progression into his old racist ways," Bonnie wrote.

Meanwhile, another of Dog's daughters, Lyssa Chapman, not only received an invitation to the wedding, but fully supported her dad's new relationship. "They're really good for each other. And my dad's in a really good place and I wish we could all be in this good place together as a family," the "Dog's Most Wanted" star told Hollywood Life in August 2021.

Almost a year later, Lyssa had a wedding of her own when she tied the knot with her partner Leiana Evensen on June 3 in an intimate ceremony held in Hawaii. Lyssa announced the marriage in an Instagram post on June 7, and revealed the ceremony was deliberately kept secret and only seven family members were in attendance. Unfortunately, Dog was not one of the seven guests at the wedding.