Kyle Richards Does Not Mince Words About Crystal Kung Minkoff's RHOBH Performance

Things are once again heating up on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but for once the drama has nothing to do with Erika Jayne — who is clearly still going through some stuff amidst her legal woes. No, today's feud appears to be between "RHOBH" OG Kyle Richards and "RHOBH" sophomore Crystal Kung Minkoff. Richards appeared on "Watch What Happens Live," where all Housewives tea is spilled, and commented pretty harshly on Minkoff in recently aired episodes.

For context, some of the other 'Wives have accused Minkoff of being overly sensitive in the past two years that she's been on the show. First, she said she felt "violated" when Sutton Stracke accidentally walked in on her while she was naked. Then, when Garcelle Beauvais accused her of setting Stracke up for the "are you that girl" comment (also from last year), Minkoff said that Stracke had said some "dark" things.

And now, it's all a mess. Here's how Richards sees it.