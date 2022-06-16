Andy Cohen Accidentally Let Slip A Secret From Kyle Richards

Among all the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars, Kyle Richards is perhaps the one who preaches honesty the most. Many fans have seemingly grown tired of her rhetoric, branding it hypocritical considering Richards has often displayed a slight control-freak tendency, Meaww noted. But she has shared quite a bit with fans over the years. Richards has been particularly open about her plastic surgeries. She hasn't done much work, she told People in 2015, but underwent rhinoplasty twice. The first procedure took place in 2006, a few years before she joined "RHOBH," according to Us Weekly. "My nose bothered me for a long time," she told the outlet in 2013. "The surgery made me feel better."

Richards had another nose job in October 2021, she revealed on her Instagram Stories (via Bravo). This second procedure was a result of a nose fracture she suffered a month earlier, so the decision was partly inspired by cosmetic reasons and partly by health necessity. "I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the tip," she detailed in the post, which included a photo of her face in profile.

Prior to that, Richards also got liposuction on her stomach in 2012, she said on Bravo's "Secrets Revealed" in 2013. "After having four kids, no matter what exercise I did, the love handles wouldn't go away." As it turns out, Richards hasn't been as open about her latest cosmetic procedure — one that Andy Cohen accidentally revealed on live TV.