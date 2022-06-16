Joe Jonas Gets Candid About Diplo Spoiling His Secret Wedding With Sophie Turner

When Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their engagement, the couple was quick to share the milestone on Instagram. But after that, Jonas and Turner opted for a more private approach to their relationship. The two don't exactly go out of their way to hide the details of their shared life, but they are conscious about what they put out there. "You wanna be really protective over how much you wanna share in your personal life," Jonas told Entertainment Tonight in April. As an artist, his work already requires him to express personal feelings — which he feels that's plenty. He noted, "[Music is] where I'm personal and honest as I can be."

Their desire for privacy was evident when it came to making their union official as well. Instead of planning an extravagant wedding, they secretly eloped in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, after the Billboard Music Awards, Entertainment Tonight reported. Well, it was supposed to be secret, anyway. DJ by the name of Diplo live-streamed the nuptials on his Instagram. He captioned the video, "Gonna hit up this wedding real quick."

Jonas and Turner went on to have a bigger celebration in France a month later, which was once again shrouded in secrecy. This time around, the bride and the groom ensured Diplo stayed away from social media. "They took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony," he wrote on Instagram. Nearly three years later, Jonas is opening up about how he feels regarding Diplo's trustworthiness.