What We Know About Johnny Knoxville's Divorce After A Decade-Plus Of Marriage

People first reported that Johnny Knoxville was divorcing after a decade-plus of marriage. According to court documents, Knoxville and his wife, Naomi Nelson, officially split on September 24, 2021, which would have been their eleventh wedding anniversary. Knoxville, whose real name is Philip John Clapp, requested joint custody of the two children they share together, son Rocko and daughter Arlo. It's the actor's second divorce; he was previously married to fashion designer Melanie Cates. The couple was together from 1995 to 2008. They have a 26-year-old daughter, Madison Clapp, a writer and actor who's collaborated with her dad on various "Jackass" projects.

In a January 2022 interview with Howard Stern, Knoxville opened up about his challenging and traumatic recovery from the brain damage he suffered while filming "Jackass Forever." After being tossed into the air by a charging bull, he was left with a brain hemorrhage, broken wrist, and crushed ribs.

Knoxville admitted that Nelson and the rest of his family weren't "happy with the stunts" he did. However, he said the bull incident was probably "the worst hit I've ever taken from a bull or maybe period." He shared that he'd fallen into a dark depression following the brain injury. But, Knoxville's life was "completely [turned around]" thanks to a combination of medication and therapy. "It was a really hard recovery from this last injury, but I'm great now," he said. "I feel like I'm the healthiest I've ever been."