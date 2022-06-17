Blac Chyna Is Heading To Court Against Rob Kardashian This Time

Blac Chyna and her relationship with the Kardashians is messy, to say the least. The model first met her ex, Rob Kardashian, at Kendall Jenner's sweet 16 party, according to People. However, Chyna and Kardashian's relationship quickly turned disastrous when the two accused each other of cheating, publicly slammed one another on social media, and broke off their engagement, among the more messy drama.

Chyna and Kardashian finally ended things, but their relationship grew even messier when Chyna decided to take his family to court. In October 2017, the reality star sought over $140 million from the Kardashians for allegedly sabotaging a second season of "Rob & Chyna," per The Washington Post. During the trial, Kardashian got real about his and Chyna's relationship, confessing that he never loved her. "It wasn't a real type of love or we'd have been married," he said in court, per People. "It was a toxic relationship and nothing I'd want my daughter to see, or how I was raised or how my father raised me."

On May 2, Chyna's nasty legal battle with the Kardashians finally ended, and the Kardashians won. However, if that's where you thought the legal drama would end, think again. Now Chyna is taking Rob to court for a completely different reason.