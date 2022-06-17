RHOBH Star Diana Jenkins Catches Heat For Racially Offensive Comment

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Diana Jenkins has shown she is not afraid of confrontations, whether online or in-person. Long before she joined the hit Bravo series, Jenkins published a coffee table book in 2009 titled "Room 23" that featured intimate photos of several celebrities, including Lisa Rinna. Years later, rumors circulated that the sultry snaps in the book was a brochure of sorts for "celebrity prostitution," per Women's Health.

In May, Jenkins took to Instagram to defend herself against those nasty rumors. The Bosnian-born author posted a screenshot of a tweet that featured an old photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein speaking to a blonde that several identified as Jenkins. "When these man were doing whatever they were doing I was broke a** refugee in London with no passport no name no country no family no one to help me," Jenkins wrote while pointing out that the woman in the photo was a Victoria's Secret model. "F*** you for putting me in the same bag with this monster," the reality star added.

During an episode of "RHOBH" that aired June 15, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Minkoff were in a spat and Jenkins tried to intervene on Minkoff's behalf. "Here she goes with the clumsy words again," Jenkins said to Stracke (via People). That brought the ire of Strackem which left Jenkins in tears. Days later, the "RHOBH" newcomer found herself in hot water for using her own "clumsy words" while replying to another online post.