Bachelorette Stars Michelle And Nayte Have Sad News To Share

Going their separate ways. Taking to Instagram on June 17, former Bachelorette Michelle Young shared a sad announcement regarding her and fiancé Nayte Olukoya's engagement.

After being the runner-up in Matt James' season of "The Bachelor," Young became the Season 18 Bachelorette in 2021 following Katie Thurston's season. During Young's finale on the show, Young ended up giving her final rose to Olukoya over her runner-up Brandon Jones. On the "After The Final Rose" episode, when Young and Olukoya were able to publicly showcase their relationship, the two were over the moon in love. Posting to Instagram after the episode, Young gushed about her new romance calling her new fiancé her "SoulNayte" and explaining how he is the reason she smiles. On his Instagram, Olukoya posted a similar sentiment following the season ending saying Young is all he has "ever wanted."

But sadly, it seems the honeymoon phase has worn off for these two following their season finale in December. While Young recently shut down rumors that she and Olukoya had broken up after she was spotted without her engagement ring, per E! News, those rumors are sadly now true. Taking to social media, Young and Olukoya are now letting fans in on why they are going their separate ways.