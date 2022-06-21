Aaron Rodgers' Strained Relationship With His Family Seems To Be At A Standstill

Aaron Rodgers' drama with his family is pretty well-documented. The Rodgers family drama has hit the headlines multiple times over the years and really captured people's attention in 2016 when Jordan Rodgers, the younger brother to football star Aaron, spoke out about his family dynamic while vying for JoJo Fletcher's heart on "The Bachelorette" as she met his family. "It would have been nice to share JoJo with not only my parents and my brother Luke, but my brother Aaron as well. I miss my brother a lot — especially in moments like this because my family means so much," he said on the ABC show (via Entertainment Tonight). Of course, Jordan went on to marry JoJo, giving us one of the popular dating show's most successful love stories.

Sources told Entertainment Tonight in July 2016 that Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron had been estranged from his family for a while before Jordan brought their issues into the spotlight, with a source claiming, "The entire situation is painful for the family." That came after Jordan told Fletcher on "The Bachelorette," "Me and Aaron don't really have that much of a relationship. It's just kind of the way he's chosen to do life, and I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother."

And, despite People reporting in January that Jordan and Aaron were supposedly talking a little again, it seems like things haven't gotten a lot better in the years that have followed.