How One Fan Is Totally Taking Shakira's Ex Gerard Pique To Task

June hasn't been a great month for FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué as he and global superstar Shakira announced their split after more than a decade together. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," the twosome said on June 4, per CNN. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for [our] privacy. Thank you for your understanding." Though they never married, Shakira and Piqué were first linked when the Spanish star athlete popped up in Shakira's music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," which was the official song of the World Cup 2010. Per Closer Weekly, the pair went on to welcome sons Milan and Sasha.

Shakira and Piqué haven't spoken out much about their split, but in the wake of the separation, Piqué in particular is "suffering," as Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed, via The U.S. Sun. "As much as we like to imagine football players with fame and money and everything we like, they are still people and Piqué is a great person," Laporta said. According to the Spanish outlet Sport, Piqué's future on the field is also uncertain now that Barcelona may be looking to replace him due to his questionable fitness and unprofessional conduct. As if this weren't enough, Piqué was just dealt another blow — this time on social media by an angry fan.