Kim Kardashian Reveals Just How Seriously She Took Introducing Her Kids To Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are one of the hottest couples of the year, and their romance doesn't seem like it's going to cool off anytime soon. Since the pair locked lips during an episode of "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021, fans have been super interested in seeing how their relationship pans out. However, there are more parties involved in the equation than Kardashian and Davidson.
As fans know, the reality star is still juggling co-parenting her four kids with her ex, Kanye "Ye" West, following their divorce. In March, Kardashian appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she talked about taking the "high road" when it comes to raising her children with Ye through their acrimonious split. "I think that's just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship," she told DeGeneres. "I'm always just hopeful, and no matter what goes on, it's the father of my kids. I'll always be protective."
In April, Ye's rep also told Us Weekly that he is focused on making joint custody with Kardashian work, despite Ye's feud with Davidson on Instagram. "Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children," the rep dished. It's easy to see that Ye and Kardashian take their role as parents pretty seriously, which is why it took Kardashian a while to introduce her new beau to her kiddos.
Kim Kardashian waited to introduce Pete Davidson to her kids
Meeting someone's kids is a big step in any relationship, especially when you're uber-famous. Kim Kardashian is opening up about Pete Davidson meeting her kids, and it's definitely a decision that she didn't take lightly. The SKIMs founder stopped by "Today" on June 21, where she chatted about all the steps she took before introducing Davidson to her four kiddos. The reality star said she spoke with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, since she's been through it with Travis Barker, and she also had a discussion with her therapist.
"I definitely wanted to wait six months, and that was the marker. It's different for everyone, and different things work for different people," the reality star explained. "But you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible." She also touched on her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, sharing that she took about ten months to herself before she dabbled in dating.
In April, People reported that the "SNL" star was "getting to know" the SKIMS founder's kids, and everyone seemed to be "getting along." The source also added that Davidson understands Kardashian's role as a mom, and "he understands her priorities." In June, the "SNL" alum seemed to be playing the role of a father figure in photos published by TMZ, when he held Saint West's hand during a shopping trip. How cute is that?