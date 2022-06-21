Kim Kardashian Reveals Just How Seriously She Took Introducing Her Kids To Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are one of the hottest couples of the year, and their romance doesn't seem like it's going to cool off anytime soon. Since the pair locked lips during an episode of "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021, fans have been super interested in seeing how their relationship pans out. However, there are more parties involved in the equation than Kardashian and Davidson.

As fans know, the reality star is still juggling co-parenting her four kids with her ex, Kanye "Ye" West, following their divorce. In March, Kardashian appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she talked about taking the "high road" when it comes to raising her children with Ye through their acrimonious split. "I think that's just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship," she told DeGeneres. "I'm always just hopeful, and no matter what goes on, it's the father of my kids. I'll always be protective."

In April, Ye's rep also told Us Weekly that he is focused on making joint custody with Kardashian work, despite Ye's feud with Davidson on Instagram. "Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children," the rep dished. It's easy to see that Ye and Kardashian take their role as parents pretty seriously, which is why it took Kardashian a while to introduce her new beau to her kiddos.