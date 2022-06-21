Johnny Depp Issues Warning To Fans Amid Messy Trial Aftermath

The overwhelming social media support for Johnny Depp throughout his defamation trial against Amber Heard has been undeniable. The hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp grew so popular on TikTok that, by June 3, it garnered almost 20 billion views (compared to #JusticeForAmberHeard's 80 million views), per TODAY. Furthermore, a Change.org petition to have Heard removed from the "Aquaman" sequel reached its 4.5 million signature benchmark one day after Depp's legal victory (per the Independent), quickly gaining momentum during the six-week trial.

Heard and her team have argued that Depp's online fanbase as proof of the trial's inherent bias. Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft insisted in a June 2 interview on TODAY that "there's no way they couldn't have been influenced by it." Heard later told NBC's Savannah Guthrie in an interview that even her worst detractors couldn't agree that "on social media there's been a fair representation."

Depp's sharp spike in social media popularity catalyzed the actor to join TikTok himself, releasing a June 7 video thanking his massive fanbase. However, wherever there is support, there also seems to be scammers and misinformation, and some online users are apparently taking advantage of Depp fans' busy online presence.