Amber Heard's Rep Finally Addresses Those Aquaman 2 Rumors

Amber Heard's team has finally offered some clarity regarding her participation in the highly-anticipated "Aquaman 2." On Tuesday, gossip site Just Jared reported that the actor had been booted from "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and her character, Mera, would be handed off to someone else. It was also reported that the studio is doing reshoots with lead stars Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman.

This is a far cry from what Heard had said in court during her defamation trial against Johnny Depp, in which she revealed that she "fought really hard" to stay in the film despite Warner Bros. wishes, per People. Her role eventually became "very pared down" compared to what was originally planned. "I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character — without giving any spoilers away — two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out," she said.

With conflicting reports and statements circulating, the actor's team finally offered clarification on whether or not she will remain part of the "Aquaman 2" cast.