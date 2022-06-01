An Unexpected Star Is Coming To Amber Heard's Defense

It goes without saying that Amber Heard has had a tough year. Regardless of your thoughts about her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, public opinion is overwhelmingly in Depp's favor and Heard has barely had any mainstream support. She's now facing career effects not unlike Depp's circa 2016, who was fired from his roles in the "Fantastic Beasts" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchises. While it's too late to fully remove Heard from "Aquaman 2," Warner Bros. has reduced her role as Mera in the upcoming film as much as possible. The move comes amid a Change.org petition with nearly 4.5 million signatures, one of the most signed campaigns on the site.

Only a handful of fellow celebrities have publicly supported Heard — some of whom have undergone similar public backlashes in the past. Kathy Griffin sent Heard well wishes on Twitter, writing "Oh Doll, I'm thinking about you and sending all the love." Given the uproar Griffin received in 2017 for her graphic anti-Trump photo shoot, the comedian knows more than a little about Heard's current position. And, while her comments veered more neutral, Monica Lewinsky wrote an essay for Vanity Fair about the misogyny displayed throughout the trial.

Fewer men have defended Heard, but an action movie legend now is sticking up for her amid the media circus.