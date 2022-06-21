X Factor Star Tom Mann Reveals The Tragic Loss He Experienced On His Wedding Day

Singer Tom Mann is best-known for appearing on the U.K. version of "The X Factor" in 2014 where he was grouped together with other performers to make the eight-person boy band Stereo Kicks. When the ensemble left the show to branch out on their own, they were originally excited about the opportunities. "On X Factor, we were restricted, now we love being in control. We got thrown together, eight personalities, but it worked from the start," Mann told Mirror in 2015. Stereo Kicks was short-lived as the boy band parted ways later that year.

After leaving his "X Factor" group, Mann remained active in the industry, and offered fans updates on his personal life in social media posts. At the end of 2021, the singer uploaded a 10-slide photo dump on Instagram to recap the year. The first slide was a family photo of his fiancee Danielle Hampson holding their infant Bowie.

The couple were originally slated to be married in 2020, but the wedding was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "To think of what today should have been is strange, but we count ourselves incredibly fortunate that a wedding date is all we've lost," Hampson wrote on Instagram in September 2020 to honor the occasion. Their wedding was rescheduled for June 2022, but tragedy struck and the couple could not walk the aisle.