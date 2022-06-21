X Factor Star Tom Mann Reveals The Tragic Loss He Experienced On His Wedding Day
Singer Tom Mann is best-known for appearing on the U.K. version of "The X Factor" in 2014 where he was grouped together with other performers to make the eight-person boy band Stereo Kicks. When the ensemble left the show to branch out on their own, they were originally excited about the opportunities. "On X Factor, we were restricted, now we love being in control. We got thrown together, eight personalities, but it worked from the start," Mann told Mirror in 2015. Stereo Kicks was short-lived as the boy band parted ways later that year.
After leaving his "X Factor" group, Mann remained active in the industry, and offered fans updates on his personal life in social media posts. At the end of 2021, the singer uploaded a 10-slide photo dump on Instagram to recap the year. The first slide was a family photo of his fiancee Danielle Hampson holding their infant Bowie.
The couple were originally slated to be married in 2020, but the wedding was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "To think of what today should have been is strange, but we count ourselves incredibly fortunate that a wedding date is all we've lost," Hampson wrote on Instagram in September 2020 to honor the occasion. Their wedding was rescheduled for June 2022, but tragedy struck and the couple could not walk the aisle.
Tom Mann shares devastating news about his fiancee
After postponing their wedding for two years, Tom Mann had devastating news about his fiancee Danielle Hampson, as he shared on Instagram that she had died. "I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani — my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life — passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June," the former "X Factor" contestant wrote in a lengthy caption on June 20 alongside an adorable photo of Hampson holding their baby, Bowie. The date of Hampson's death was significant to the couple, as they were supposed to tie the knot that very day. "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean," Mann shared. The singer also stressed how he would focus on being the best possible father for their infant. He did not disclose a cause of death in the post.
The tragic news led to an outpouring of support from friends and fans alike. Several of those who knew Hampson offered condolences. "sending you and your little boy all the love in the world Tom," singer Grace Carter wrote. "Oh Tom I'm so devastated for you all. I am so so sorry," added singer Gabrielle Aplin.
Weeks earlier, on May 29, Hampson made her last Instagram post — a series of breathtaking photos of herself and Mann visiting Sardinia, Italy along with baby Bowie.