Why Honey Boo Boo Is Stirring Up Engagement Rumors

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is living her best life with boyfriend Dralin Carswell. According to Page Six, the couple started dating back in March 2021 and at the time, they caused quite a stir after it was revealed Carswell was 20 years old while Honey Boo Boo was only 16. While fans found it hard to grasp the fact that the "Toddlers and Tiaras" star was all grown up and in a relationship, her mother Mama June Shannon came to her daughter's defense in regards to her dating an older guy.

"[Dralin] is older but, at the end of the day, Alana's not that 6/7-year-old child y'all fell in love with 11 years ago," Mama June told E! News. "People need to realize that she's going to be 17 in August and that [Lauren "Pumpkin" Shannon] and Josh were the same age as they were."

While the pair have been dating for over a year now, fans started to speculate the couple had taken their relationship to the next level after Honey Boo Boo was spotting with something shiny on her finger.