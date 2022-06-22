Anna Wintour's First Selfie Ever Sees Her Team Up With A Huge Star

As the editor-in-chief of Vogue, it's an absolute must that Anna Wintour keeps up with the biggest trends, but she once turned her nose up at a massive social media craze: snapping selfies.

Instagram is a treasure trove of style inspiration for fashion fans, and the selfie has made it possible for anyone with a smart phone and a full-length mirror to show off their favorite outfits. But when Wintour did a Vogue "73 Questions" interview in 2015, she refused her interviewer's request to pose for a selfie. "I've never taken a selfie and I don't plan to start now," she said. Wintour doesn't even have a public personal Instagram account, and when a fan asked her if she was going to create one in another Vogue video, she replied, "No, I am not going to get my own Instagram handle, but I suggest that you religiously study our Vogue Instagram account."

Wintour elaborated on her issues with social media and selfies while participating in a Q&A at the Northern Youth Fashion Show at the University of York in 2016. "I'm struck these days by how often people come up to me and ask to take a photograph, instead of shaking hands, meeting one's eyes and having an actual conversation," she said, per Independent.ie. "Social media is great but don't let it be a substitute for living." However, Wintour finally broke her selfie embargo for a celeb who is notorious for her prolific social media presence.