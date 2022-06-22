Elliot Page Gets Honest About His Life After Coming Out As Transgender

Elliot Page disclosed to fans that he was transgender in December 2020. The actor used social media to inform the public while posting a lengthy and heartfelt message. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," he wrote on Instagram at the time. The "Inception" star also mentioned how fortunate they felt to have a great support system.

The announcement left many wondering how it would affect Page's character Vanya Hargreeves on the hit Netflix show "Umbrella Academy," who was a cisgender woman. Originally, when Page made his announcement, Netflix said there were no plans to change the character's gender, per Variety. Those plans changed however, and on March 29, Page tweeted a photo of himself portraying Viktor Hargreeves on "Umbrella Academy." Netflix retweeted the snap. "Welcome to the family, Viktor — we're so happy you're here," the popular streamer wrote.

Page, who started acting at a young age — and had a breakout role as a pregnant teenager in 2007's "Juno" — revealed that he had difficulty with his on-screen characters. "I just never recognized myself," he told Time in March when reflecting on his career before coming out as transgender. In a later interview, Page opened up about how his life had dramatically changed.