Elliot Page Gets Honest About His Life After Coming Out As Transgender
Elliot Page disclosed to fans that he was transgender in December 2020. The actor used social media to inform the public while posting a lengthy and heartfelt message. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life," he wrote on Instagram at the time. The "Inception" star also mentioned how fortunate they felt to have a great support system.
The announcement left many wondering how it would affect Page's character Vanya Hargreeves on the hit Netflix show "Umbrella Academy," who was a cisgender woman. Originally, when Page made his announcement, Netflix said there were no plans to change the character's gender, per Variety. Those plans changed however, and on March 29, Page tweeted a photo of himself portraying Viktor Hargreeves on "Umbrella Academy." Netflix retweeted the snap. "Welcome to the family, Viktor — we're so happy you're here," the popular streamer wrote.
Page, who started acting at a young age — and had a breakout role as a pregnant teenager in 2007's "Juno" — revealed that he had difficulty with his on-screen characters. "I just never recognized myself," he told Time in March when reflecting on his career before coming out as transgender. In a later interview, Page opened up about how his life had dramatically changed.
The various ways coming out improved Elliot Page's life
Not only had coming out as transgender changed Elliot Page's on-screen performance, but it had a massive impact on his day-to-day life. Fortunately, the change was overwhelmingly positive. "It's improved my life drastically," the "Umbrella Academy" star said while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on June 21.
Page hoped that his positive experience could influence those who had responded negatively to his coming out, but he did not let those naysayers deter him. "What I want to focus on right now and has been so extraordinary is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel," the actor told host Seth Meyers. Page said that part of the reason the change was so favorable was because it allowed him to get out of an emotional rut. "I think it's made me better in so many facets, like as a person, as a friend, and [in] relationships," Page told Meyers.
The "Pageboy" author's sentiments shared on the late-night show were echoed in another interview earlier that month. Page spoke about how changing physically had made him happier. "I know I look different to others, but to me I'm just starting to look like myself," he told Esquire on June 1. The Netflix star also discussed how he was surprised by the reaction to his announcement in 2020 garnered. "I didn't expect it to be so big," Page said.