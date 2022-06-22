The Tragic Death Of Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at 26. According to TMZ, the Baltimore Police Department found Ferguson "unresponsive" inside a local residence on the evening of June 21. Per The Baltimore Sun, Northern District officers were responding to a "questionable death" in Baltimore's Harwood neighborhood. When they arrived, medics were called. Unfortunately, Ferguson never gained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene. While the cause of death currently remains unknown, the authorities do not suspect foul play and there weren't any physical signs or areas of the body that displayed trauma. TMZ also noted that "investigators are not ruling out the possibility of an overdose."

Following the heartbreaking news, the Ravens released a statement on social media. "We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the statement read, "He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Ferguson is survived by his fiancee, Doni Smith, as well as their three young children. Smith posted multiple Instagram Stories in the late NFL star's honor, writing in part, "Never in a million years, I thought I'll be saying RIP to you. My soul aches soooo bad baby ... please watch over us!" She also shared a picture of Ferguson with their kids, writing, "I got our babies ... I'll forever have you with me through them!!!!" She promised that his "legacy will continue."