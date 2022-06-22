The Tragic Death Of NFL Legend Tony Siragusa

Football fans everywhere are grieving the loss of NFL star Tony Siragusa. The former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle died on Wednesday, June 22 at the age of 55. No cause of death has been released, per ESPN.

Siragusa came to fame — and is most well-known — for his time on the field playing with the Baltimore Ravens. Before heading to the Ravens, Siragusa had been with the Indianapolis Colts. While Siragusa had been a top pick for teams at the start of his career, he injured his knee, leaving him to work his way back to the top, per the NFL. And work his way to the top is what he did, because during his time with the Ravens, Siragusa helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2001 — something the team has only done twice in history. Yet, after 12 seasons, Siragusa left the football field and took his talents to TV. Joining Fox Sports, the former defensive lineman was an analyst for the network, watching games and providing commentary for football fans from 2003 until 2015.

And now, following the news of Siragusa's passing, many fans are looking back on that astonishing career by flooding social media with memories of his undeniable achievements within football, but also his stellar personality and humor.