The Tragic Death Of NFL Legend Tony Siragusa
Football fans everywhere are grieving the loss of NFL star Tony Siragusa. The former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle died on Wednesday, June 22 at the age of 55. No cause of death has been released, per ESPN.
Siragusa came to fame — and is most well-known — for his time on the field playing with the Baltimore Ravens. Before heading to the Ravens, Siragusa had been with the Indianapolis Colts. While Siragusa had been a top pick for teams at the start of his career, he injured his knee, leaving him to work his way back to the top, per the NFL. And work his way to the top is what he did, because during his time with the Ravens, Siragusa helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2001 — something the team has only done twice in history. Yet, after 12 seasons, Siragusa left the football field and took his talents to TV. Joining Fox Sports, the former defensive lineman was an analyst for the network, watching games and providing commentary for football fans from 2003 until 2015.
And now, following the news of Siragusa's passing, many fans are looking back on that astonishing career by flooding social media with memories of his undeniable achievements within football, but also his stellar personality and humor.
Many have taken to social media to remember Tony Siragusa
Following news that former Baltimore Ravens player Tony Siragusa died, football fans from across the nation — and across different teams — have taken to social media to honor and remember the player.
"There was no one like Goose — a warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart," Brian Billick, the former Ravens coach said. "We would not have won the Super Bowl without him." Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, added that Siragusa fit "200 fun loving years into 55," and that he knows Siragusa lived his life with passion. Along with coaches, former teammates of Siragusa's also looked back on their memories — including Ray Lewis, who Siragusa played with on the Baltimore Ravens.
"I love Goose like a brother. He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special. You can never replace a man like that," Lewis said, per ESPN. In mentioning Siragusa's passing, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti also mentioned the loss of the current linebacker for the team, Jaylon Ferguson, who passed away the same day Siragusa did at just 26 years old. "This is a tremendously sad day for the Baltimore Ravens. We appreciate everyone who has expressed an outpouring of support for our players, coaches and staff," Bisciotti said. "Our deepest prayers and sympathies go out to Kathy, their three children and the rest of the Siragusa family."