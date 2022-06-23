Buckhead Shore's Cast On The New Show, Joining The Jersey Shore Franchise, And More - Exclusive Interview

While reality television shows come and go, few take hold of pop culture quite like "Jersey Shore." The program — following the iconic crew of Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, and more — has become synonymous with reality television success, and has solidified its place in entertainment history for decades to come.

Whether you love it or hate it, the antics of the crew make for some incredibly entertaining viewing, and given the original show's success, it's no wonder that a multitude of spin-offs have premiered in the years since. From "Floribama Shore" to "Snooki and Jwoww," the "Jersey Shore" franchise has kept its content fresh, fun, and exciting for more than a decade now, and there's no sign that the engine will run out of gas.

As for the future of the franchise, attention is now being turned to the latest show with the series, "Buckhead Shore," which follows a longtime group of friends trying to make it in Atlanta's "Beverly Hills of the South." From former flames to old friends and new romances, the gang made up of JuJu Barney, Katie Canham, Savannah Gabriel, Adamo Giraldo, Parker Lipman, Bethania Locke, Pat Muresan, Chelsea Prescott, and DJ Simmons certainly bring it to the screen. Ahead of tonight's "Buckhead Shore" premiere on June 23, we sat down with the entire cast for an exclusive interview, where they dished about how the show came to fruition, what viewers can brace themselves for, and what it means to be joining such an iconic franchise.