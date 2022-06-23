Brian Laundrie's Family Isn't Backing Down About Gabby Petito's Death Lawsuit

It's been almost a year since Brian Laundrie returned from a cross-country trip he'd taken with Gabby Petito, with the latter nowhere in sight. The case, which captured the attention of news outlets and social media for months, left both Petito and her murderer, Laundrie, dead. Petito's parents, however, are not giving up their fight for justice.

According to CNN's timeline of the case, Laundrie returned home from the trip without Petito and camped out at his parents house for about a week in early September 2021. When Petito's parents realized their daughter had not returned with him and were unable to reach her, they reported her missing and begged Laundrie's parents to help them in the investigation. CNN documented their letter, which read, "Please, if you or your family have any decency left, please, tell us where Gabby is located."

Tragically, the Laundries were not helpful in their search, or in the search for their own son when he fled their residence. In January 2022, NPR reported the FBI's announcement that they discovered a notebook alongside Laundrie's body, in which he confessed to murdering Petito. Now, Petito's parents are attempting to hold the Laundries responsible for their role in the cover-up. Just recently, per ABC News, Petito's mother filed a new lawsuit alleging wrongful death. But in conversations surrounding their existing litigation, it's clear the Laundries aren't interested in taking responsibility.