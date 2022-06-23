Elon Musk's Daughter Has Officially Distanced Herself From Her Famous Dad

Elon Musk's daughter, Vivian, has now separated herself from both her last name and her father. According to TMZ, Musk's daughter legally changed her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson and no longer wants "Musk" to be a part of her identity — Wilson is her mother's maiden name. Vivian identifies as female and TMZ reported that her gender will be changed to female on her birth certificate by the state of California soon.

According to Page Six, Vivian recently requested to be granted this name and gender change by the L.A. County Superior Court after she turned 18 years old back in April. In the court documents, she revealed that she wanted a name change due to separation from Elon Musk. According to TMZ, the exact reason listed was "gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."

Elon Musk was married to Justine Wilson from 2000 to 2008. Together, they had five children. Vivian has a twin brother, Griffin, and three other siblings who are triplets: Kai, Saxon, and Damian. Although Musk has yet to comment on Vivian's name and gender change, she does have the support of her mother.