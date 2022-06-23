Elon Musk's Daughter Has Officially Distanced Herself From Her Famous Dad
Elon Musk's daughter, Vivian, has now separated herself from both her last name and her father. According to TMZ, Musk's daughter legally changed her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson and no longer wants "Musk" to be a part of her identity — Wilson is her mother's maiden name. Vivian identifies as female and TMZ reported that her gender will be changed to female on her birth certificate by the state of California soon.
According to Page Six, Vivian recently requested to be granted this name and gender change by the L.A. County Superior Court after she turned 18 years old back in April. In the court documents, she revealed that she wanted a name change due to separation from Elon Musk. According to TMZ, the exact reason listed was "gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."
Elon Musk was married to Justine Wilson from 2000 to 2008. Together, they had five children. Vivian has a twin brother, Griffin, and three other siblings who are triplets: Kai, Saxon, and Damian. Although Musk has yet to comment on Vivian's name and gender change, she does have the support of her mother.
Justine Wilson supports her daughter Vivian
While it's unclear why Elon Musk's daughter Vivian wants nothing to do with him, his controversial comments about the transgender community from 2020 probably didn't help the matter. In December 2020, Musk tweeted, "I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare." Five months prior to that, he tweeted, "pronouns suck." And while Vivian does not seem to have any sort of relationship with Musk anymore, her bond with her mother appears to remain strong.
Justine Wilson, Vivian's mother, has apparently been very supportive of her daughter. She tweeted a conversation that seemed to happen between the two of them. "'I had a weird childhood,' my 18 year old said to me," she wrote, "I said, 'I'm very proud of you.' [the 18-year-old then replied:] 'I'm proud of myself!'" Wilson did not confirm that the conversation was with Vivian, but the assumption is that it was due to the news of her gender change and separation from her father coming just days before, per E! News.
Musk also has two children with his ex Grimes, according to the New York Post, who are too young to be publicly disputing with their father. And while he has yet to speak on the matter, it's only a matter of time before he breaks his silence.