Tobey Maguire's Ex Makes An Eyebrow-Raising Statement About Their Split

Everybody knows that breakups suck, but everybody has to find their own way to move on — even if that way looks odd or confusing to the outside world. That's how we get the kind of eyebrow-raising statement that Tobey Maguire's ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, made about their divorce.

Meyer and Maguire announced their split in 2016, according to Us Weekly, after nine years of marriage and two kids. In a joint statement, the exes told the outlet, "As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship." At the time, an unnamed source also told Us Weekly that there was "no drama" behind the breakup and that "they went back and forth on this decision" before simply deciding that they had grown too much apart for the marriage to continue.

It's the kind of thing that celebrities often say when they announce a divorce but in this case, Meyer really sounds like she wasn't kidding about staying friends.