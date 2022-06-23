Tobey Maguire's Ex Makes An Eyebrow-Raising Statement About Their Split
Everybody knows that breakups suck, but everybody has to find their own way to move on — even if that way looks odd or confusing to the outside world. That's how we get the kind of eyebrow-raising statement that Tobey Maguire's ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, made about their divorce.
Meyer and Maguire announced their split in 2016, according to Us Weekly, after nine years of marriage and two kids. In a joint statement, the exes told the outlet, "As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect and friendship." At the time, an unnamed source also told Us Weekly that there was "no drama" behind the breakup and that "they went back and forth on this decision" before simply deciding that they had grown too much apart for the marriage to continue.
It's the kind of thing that celebrities often say when they announce a divorce but in this case, Meyer really sounds like she wasn't kidding about staying friends.
Tobey Maguire's ex-wife called their breakup 'beautiful'
Jennifer Meyer told the hosts of "The World's First Podcast" that her divorce from Tobey Maguire was "beautiful." Actually, she said a lot more than that.
"I was able to make a conscious decision about how this breakup was going to go and trust that the universe had my back, had our back as a couple for our children, for all of these things, and really, it's been the most beautiful experience of my life having this beautiful breakup," Meyer said (via ET). "I mean, I can't even explain. I would literally do anything in the world for Tobey. He is my brother. I love him to death and we have the most beautiful family."
We don't know about you, but most of our breakups haven't exactly been beautiful experiences. But we know that this one at least has gone better than a lot of people can claim. In fact, just recently Maguire and Meyer were spotted out with daughter Ruby and son Otis celebrating Mother's Day together, according to the Daily Mail. Maybe Meyer should start teaching lessons.