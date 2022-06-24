Sharon Stone Reveals Devastating Details About Her Past Pregnancies

Trigger warning: This piece discusses pregnancy loss.



Sharon Stone seems to have lived many lives — and not just because she's excelled as an actor. In a March 2021 interview with the New Yorker, she opened up about experiencing a stroke, the abuse she faced as a child, and the sexism she encountered in Hollywood. Her unique and harrowing experiences were also documented in her 2021 memoir, "The Beauty of Living Twice." As she promoted her written work through interviews, we got more insight into the 64-year-old's life than ever. Even as the press on her memoir has slowed, Stone hasn't shied away from sharing more details of her life.

One thing Stone has made perfectly clear in her career is her strong relationship with her children, who have provided respite and care throughout the hard times. In a 2017 interview with Hollywood Life, she shared how much being a mother has influenced her perspective on life. "I think that love is the greatest faith there is. And if you stay in your love, you are going to be okay," she said.

While Stone often takes to Instagram to share sweet pics of life with her three adopted sons, she recently used the platform to share more about her struggles with pregnancy.