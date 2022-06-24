Sharon Stone Reveals Devastating Details About Her Past Pregnancies
Trigger warning: This piece discusses pregnancy loss.
Sharon Stone seems to have lived many lives — and not just because she's excelled as an actor. In a March 2021 interview with the New Yorker, she opened up about experiencing a stroke, the abuse she faced as a child, and the sexism she encountered in Hollywood. Her unique and harrowing experiences were also documented in her 2021 memoir, "The Beauty of Living Twice." As she promoted her written work through interviews, we got more insight into the 64-year-old's life than ever. Even as the press on her memoir has slowed, Stone hasn't shied away from sharing more details of her life.
One thing Stone has made perfectly clear in her career is her strong relationship with her children, who have provided respite and care throughout the hard times. In a 2017 interview with Hollywood Life, she shared how much being a mother has influenced her perspective on life. "I think that love is the greatest faith there is. And if you stay in your love, you are going to be okay," she said.
While Stone often takes to Instagram to share sweet pics of life with her three adopted sons, she recently used the platform to share more about her struggles with pregnancy.
Sharon Stone has tragically lost many pregnancies
People recently interviewed Maks Chmerkovskiy, a "Dancing with the Stars" regular who tragically missed three miscarriages his wife suffered while traveling for work. "It was crazy. It makes you feel helpless," he said. "And for a dude like me, like all my priorities have completely shifted."
When the magazine shared the cover story on their Instagram page, Sharon Stone took the opportunity to make her own voice and experiences heard. She left a comment which read, "We, as females don't have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage. It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure." In just three days, the comment garnered over 600 likes, with many readers offering replies of support for the star.
Although her Instagram comment was especially vulnerable and powerful, it's not the first time she's used her platform to advocate for healthier pregnancies and increased maternal support. In May, she tweeted out information about pre-eclampsia, a high-blood pressure condition that can put pregnant people and their pregnancies at risk. From the big screen to calling for wellness screenings, we so admire her determination and bravery.