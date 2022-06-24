Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo Makes Her Feelings For Ex Craig Conover Crystal Clear

Naomie Olindo and Craig Conover, known for their roles on "Southern Charm," surprised fans with a shocking reveal during the trailer for Season 8. Olindo has returned to the series after taking a hiatus for a season, according to Us Weekly, and has seemingly brought the drama back with her. She was dating Conover for a few years before they mutually decided to split in 2017, according to E! News, and insisted that they would remain friends despite their romantic relationship ending. The pair ultimately realized that they were too different and no longer compatible.

Conover told The Daily Dish in 2018, "Naomie and I, we had the best of intentions. We were trying to work it out, but after a while we had to accept reality, and I wished things were different," he continued, "No one stepped out or cheated or anything, so there wasn't really any anger. It was just kind of disappointing and sad." He also revealed that they didn't really speak anymore, but wanted to eventually establish a friendship with Olindo and still loved "the girl to death."

Both reality stars moved on. Olindo began dating an anesthesiologist, Metul Shah, in 2018 and seemed happier than ever. However, the pair broke up in July 2021 shortly after they moved to New York together, according to People. Now, the "Southern Charm" Season 8 trailer reveals that Olindo and Conover made their way back to each other, but Olindo is clearing the air on what really went down.