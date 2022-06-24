The Major Hurdle Amber Heard Must Overcome In Her Verdict Appeal

Amber Heard may have lost her defamation trial against Johnny Depp, but she's not giving up. Heard was ordered to pay Depp over $8 million after a tumultuous legal battle with her ex-husband, according to People, but it was unclear if she had access to that type of money. Heard's attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredhoft, ultimately revealed that the actor would "absolutely not" be able to pay the millions of dollars of damages to Depp during an interview on the Today Show, per Metro.

Despite her legal loss, Heard has maintained her innocence and expressed her fears for the future. In a statement on Instagram after the trial concluded, she wrote, "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women." She continued, "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

Johnny Depp, on the other hand, celebrated his win in the U.K. and has been living lavishly. On June 5, he spent about $60,000 at a restaurant called Varanasi in Birmingham, England, according to TMZ. While the actor seems focused on putting this all behind him, Heard is fixated on appealing the verdict. But appealing a ruling is never easy, and Heard will also have to overcome another major hurdle in the process.