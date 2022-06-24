The Major Hurdle Amber Heard Must Overcome In Her Verdict Appeal
Amber Heard may have lost her defamation trial against Johnny Depp, but she's not giving up. Heard was ordered to pay Depp over $8 million after a tumultuous legal battle with her ex-husband, according to People, but it was unclear if she had access to that type of money. Heard's attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredhoft, ultimately revealed that the actor would "absolutely not" be able to pay the millions of dollars of damages to Depp during an interview on the Today Show, per Metro.
Despite her legal loss, Heard has maintained her innocence and expressed her fears for the future. In a statement on Instagram after the trial concluded, she wrote, "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women." She continued, "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."
Johnny Depp, on the other hand, celebrated his win in the U.K. and has been living lavishly. On June 5, he spent about $60,000 at a restaurant called Varanasi in Birmingham, England, according to TMZ. While the actor seems focused on putting this all behind him, Heard is fixated on appealing the verdict. But appealing a ruling is never easy, and Heard will also have to overcome another major hurdle in the process.
Amber Heard's appeal could cost her
Amber Heard was beyond disappointed when she lost her case against Johnny Depp and was ordered to pay him over $8 million in damages. Heard does not have that type of money, according to her lawyer, especially after spending millions in legal fees, per the New York Post. She was even spotted shopping at TJMaxx following her legal loss, according to TMZ — interpreted as a sign of financial hardship for the famous actor. And while she's set on getting the defamation appeal approved, it might actually backfire on her financially.
According to TMZ, Heard must post a bond of the amount she would owe to Depp plus an additional 6% assumed interest penalty, which would amount to an extra $621,000. However, it appears that for Heard, the appeal has more to do with the principle than the financial amount. Heard's representative released a statement referencing the January 6th hearings, per Insider, saying, "As stated in yesterday's congressional hearings, you don't ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And, you don't decline to appeal if you know you are right."
As of June 24, Heard has 30 days to file an appeal. Both Depp and Heard's legal teams are meeting one more time and will try to agree on a possible settlement on June 24. However, according to the Independent, it seems likely that the appeal will go forward.