Rudy Giuliani's Viral Fight With Grocery Store Employee Fully Explained

Rudy Giuliani isn't exactly a stranger to controversy. The political figure turned former lawyer to Donald Trump has pretty much courted controversy for much of his career, with one of his biggest dramas coming when he unexpectedly featured in the 2020 movie "Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm" and was accused of some, well, pretty questionable behavior, per The Guardian.

Giuliani hasn't been afraid to make his true thoughts on various controversial topics known either, with some observers making it clear that, as NBC New York put it, the former New York mayor may have "gone off the rails." But Giuliani isn't too bothered about other people's opinions about him, apparently, as he told the outlet during an August 2021 that he's not the one who's changed. "I am aware of that. And what's happened is, our country has gone off the rails... I'm exactly the same person. They changed!" he hit back.

But it's no secret that not everyone is Giuliani's biggest fan thanks to his polarizing views — and someone decided to make that more than clear when the political figure took a trip to the grocery store. And the Twitter video of the moment everyone's talking about has gone viral with more than 2.8 million views.