Gabby Petito's Family Lawyer Makes Bold Claim About Brian Laundrie's Mother

On June 24, the attorney for Brian Laundrie's family released his eight-page notebook confession, in which he detailed murdering fiancée Gabby Petito. Laundrie and Petito had been the subjects of a highly-publicized missing person investigation, one centered around Petito's disappearance during the couple's cross-country trip in the summer of 2021, per CNN. Following Petito's disappearance, Laundrie returned home and did not speak with law enforcement about her whereabouts. Petito's body was eventually found in September 2021 in Grand Teton National Park, with her death ruled as a homicide by strangulation. Laundrie would die by suicide a few weeks later, with his remains found in October 2021 alongside a notebook, which the FBI later confirmed contained Laundrie's murder confession.

Among the legible portions of the notebook read a description of Petito's last moments, per WFLA. "I ended her life," Laundrie wrote, explaining that Petito had suffered a painful accident "rushing back to our car." "She would wake in pain... furious that I was the one waking her," Laundrie continued, adding that he thought it "merciful" at the time. Later describing that he regretted his decision, Laundrie wrote, "From the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn't go on without her."

As morbid as Laundrie's confession was to read, it appears his notebook wasn't the only chilling piece of evidence unearthed during the investigation.