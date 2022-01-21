The Final FBI Update In The Gabby Petito Case Answers Long-Standing Questions
The FBI met with Gabby Petito's family on January 20, and a day later, the agency released a statement to give a final update on the investigation. In the statement, FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said, "All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case ... Throughout the investigation, the FBI's primary focus was to bring justice to Gabby and her family."
The highly-anticipated update came after the body of 22-year-old Petito was found in Grant Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19, following an eight-day search. According to the FBI, her boyfriend Brian Laundrie's remains were identified on October 22. Laundrie's manner of death was suicide.
Petito/Schmidt family lawyer Rick Stafford released a statement to Fox News following the update, saying, "Gabby's family would like to thank the FBI's Victim Services Department for all they have done for them ... and helped their entire family navigate through the worst moments of their lives." Although Petito/Schmidt family's grief is ongoing, the FBI has provided closure on a few long-standing questions about the case.
FBI reveals the contents of Brian Laundrie's notebook
The FBI's final update on the investigation into the tragic death of Gabby Petito, including new information clarifying Brian Laundrie's involvement. In a January 21 FBI press release, FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said, "The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito." Of course, many assumed that Laundrie was responsible for the murder — but there was always a lingering what if, as the FBI had only named him as a suspect during the investigation.
Then there was the question of Laundrie's notebook, which was recovered with his remains. At the time, the FBI didn't reveal whether it contained useful info, but in the new press release, the FBI specified the item contained "written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito's death." That now clears up whether Laundrie had confessed to the homicide at any point. Another question many focused on was whether Petito had sent any text messages around the time of her disappearance. The FBI statement noted, "After Ms. Petito's death, there were several text messages identified between Mr. Laundrie's telephone and Ms. Petito's telephone. The timing and content of these messages are indicative of Mr. Laundrie attempting to deceive law enforcement by giving the impression that Ms. Petito was still alive."
The FBI noted the "investigation will be closed in the near future," as the timeline and corresponding events are now clear.