The Final FBI Update In The Gabby Petito Case Answers Long-Standing Questions

The FBI met with Gabby Petito's family on January 20, and a day later, the agency released a statement to give a final update on the investigation. In the statement, FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said, "All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case ... Throughout the investigation, the FBI's primary focus was to bring justice to Gabby and her family."

The highly-anticipated update came after the body of 22-year-old Petito was found in Grant Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19, following an eight-day search. According to the FBI, her boyfriend Brian Laundrie's remains were identified on October 22. Laundrie's manner of death was suicide.

Petito/Schmidt family lawyer Rick Stafford released a statement to Fox News following the update, saying, "Gabby's family would like to thank the FBI's Victim Services Department for all they have done for them ... and helped their entire family navigate through the worst moments of their lives." Although Petito/Schmidt family's grief is ongoing, the FBI has provided closure on a few long-standing questions about the case.