Whoopi Goldberg Has Stern Warning For Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas
Whoopi Goldberg is calling out Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas after Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24. The U.S. Supreme Court decided on reversing the right to abortion, according to NPR, causing protests and major uproar both in-person and on social media. The ability to have an abortion now varies from state to state — in the immediate aftermath of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, five states: Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Louisiana, and South Dakota, banned abortion immediately, according to People. This has caused an overwhelming amount of celebrities to speak up and express their devastation over the decision.
Whoopi Goldberg, one of the hosts of "The View," gave her opinion during the June 27 show. She said, "I appreciate everybody's religion, but I do not subscribe to your religion. I don't ask you to subscribe to mine," continuing, "And I want to make things very clear. I'm very pro-life, I've never been anti-life. I want people to have the lives they want but I don't want to force anybody, I don't want anybody coming into my house and telling her what she needs. Because they don't know."
Goldberg also decided to call out Thomas as well, saying, "What's next as Clarence Thomas is signaling, they would like to get rid of contraception." She continued, "Do you understand, sir? No, because you don't have to use it. They don't have to use it." This was not the end of her rant. Her comments that followed even caused "Whoopi" to trend on Twitter.
Whoopi Goldberg did not hold back about Clarence Thomas
During the June 27 episode of "The View," the co-hosts of the show celebrated the series' 25th anniversary while filming in The Bahamas. However, the celebration was overshadowed by a powerful conversation about the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Whoopi Goldberg led the discussion and revealed that the hosts of "The View" were flying to The Bahamas when the news broke.
Goldberg said, " A hot topic meeting immediately broke out 40,000 feet in the air, trying to process the impact of this decision. We want to recognize right off the bat that not everyone agrees with this particular issue, but it is, at its core, about whether you have the right to make decisions about another person's reproductive choices." Joy Behar added, "First of all, we were in the air so it was not easy to jump out of the plane... Right into the Supreme Court maybe." Sunny Hostin responded, "The court is basically saying it's time to welcome all this new life yet we can shoot them with our newly available, unrestricted guns."
Goldberg also directly spoke out against Justice Clarence Thomas, saying, "You better hope that they don't come for you, Clarence," continuing, "And say you should not be married to your wife who happens to be white." Thomas has been open about possibly overturning the right to contraception and same-sex marriage in the future as well, according to The Wall Street Journal.