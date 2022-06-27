Whoopi Goldberg Has Stern Warning For Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

Whoopi Goldberg is calling out Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas after Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24. The U.S. Supreme Court decided on reversing the right to abortion, according to NPR, causing protests and major uproar both in-person and on social media. The ability to have an abortion now varies from state to state — in the immediate aftermath of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, five states: Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Louisiana, and South Dakota, banned abortion immediately, according to People. This has caused an overwhelming amount of celebrities to speak up and express their devastation over the decision.

Whoopi Goldberg, one of the hosts of "The View," gave her opinion during the June 27 show. She said, "I appreciate everybody's religion, but I do not subscribe to your religion. I don't ask you to subscribe to mine," continuing, "And I want to make things very clear. I'm very pro-life, I've never been anti-life. I want people to have the lives they want but I don't want to force anybody, I don't want anybody coming into my house and telling her what she needs. Because they don't know."

Goldberg also decided to call out Thomas as well, saying, "What's next as Clarence Thomas is signaling, they would like to get rid of contraception." She continued, "Do you understand, sir? No, because you don't have to use it. They don't have to use it." This was not the end of her rant. Her comments that followed even caused "Whoopi" to trend on Twitter.