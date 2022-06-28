The Tragic Death Of Comedian Nick Nemeroff

Nick Nemeroff has died, aged 32. The Canadian comedian's family confirmed the tragic news via a statement shared to his Instagram account on June 27 alongside three photos of the star, including one of him doing stand-up. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff. Nick's dedication to standup comedy was formidable, and produced amazing results," the statement began. It continued by noting that Nemeroff — who once appeared on "Conan" — was becoming more well known for his hilarious routines in the U.S. and Canada, with his family describing him as "both a 'comic's comic' and a hit with crowds who were enamored by his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy." They signed off by describing the late star as, "Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered."

The Instagram post did not allude to Nemeroff's cause of death, though CBC News reported that the comedian's manager, Morgan Flood of Grand Wave Entertainment, confirmed via a text message to the Canadian news outlet that he'd passed away in his sleep. It's thought his passing was unexpected. Grand Wave Entertainment also paid tribute via a statement shared on Twitter, where the company wrote, "Truly a devastating loss to the Toronto and Montreal comedy communities, where he developed and perfected his unique performance and delivery style."