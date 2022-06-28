The Tragic Death Of Comedian Nick Nemeroff
Nick Nemeroff has died, aged 32. The Canadian comedian's family confirmed the tragic news via a statement shared to his Instagram account on June 27 alongside three photos of the star, including one of him doing stand-up. "It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff. Nick's dedication to standup comedy was formidable, and produced amazing results," the statement began. It continued by noting that Nemeroff — who once appeared on "Conan" — was becoming more well known for his hilarious routines in the U.S. and Canada, with his family describing him as "both a 'comic's comic' and a hit with crowds who were enamored by his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy." They signed off by describing the late star as, "Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered."
The Instagram post did not allude to Nemeroff's cause of death, though CBC News reported that the comedian's manager, Morgan Flood of Grand Wave Entertainment, confirmed via a text message to the Canadian news outlet that he'd passed away in his sleep. It's thought his passing was unexpected. Grand Wave Entertainment also paid tribute via a statement shared on Twitter, where the company wrote, "Truly a devastating loss to the Toronto and Montreal comedy communities, where he developed and perfected his unique performance and delivery style."
Nick Nemeroff tributes
Tributes for the late Nick Nemeroff took over social media after the news of his death was confirmed, where plenty of the rising star's friends, family, fellow comedians, and fans shared sweet memories of the star and their condolences. "A hilarious sweet hearted genius. All of my love to Nick and his family," Ahamed Weinberg commented on the Instagram post confirming his death, while Steph Tolev wrote, "Nicest man, most hilarious and genuine. One of a kind comedian. This is such a great loss you will be missed greatly Nick." Comedy Central also honored Nemeroff over on Twitter, writing, "Nick Nemeroff was a very funny comedian with a bright future ahead of him. He'll be missed." Nemeroff was one of the channel's Up Next Stands Ups in 2018.
An obituary was set up for the late star via Paperman to share tributes and updates on his funeral. It asked for Nemeroff's memory to be honored via donations to Planned Parenthood rather than flowers, with his family sharing that donating to the cause was one of the comedian's final acts before he died.
Our thoughts are with Nemeroff's friends, family, and fans.