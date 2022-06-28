Gabby Petito's Mom Isn't Holding Back After Brian Laundrie's Notebook Confession
The tragic case of Gabby Petito is still gripping the nation. America watched on in horror from August 2021 when Petito went from missing to murdered during a trip across the U.S. in a van with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. Things then went from bad to worse when Laundrie also went missing and Petito's remains were later found at one of the places the couple stopped on their trip. Laundrie was then found dead in November 2021 having died by suicide, per CNN.
More details about what really happened between the two have been trickling out since, and the case recaptured the world's attention in June when the contents of the notebook Laundrie was found with were made public. News Nation's Brian Entin shared photos of the notebook to Twitter on June 24, in which Laundrie admitted to murdering his girlfriend. "I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked, I was in shock," he wrote in part, claiming Petito had fallen in a stream while they were walking and was so badly injured that she allegedly asked him to end her life. He claimed he didn't know how far away their van was from where Petito fell so he built a fire to keep her warm, though Petito's mom, Nichole Schmidt, said on "Dr. Phil" in October 2021 that Petito's body was found only five minutes away from the vehicle.
Gabby Petito's mom is 'fed up'
Gabby Petito's mom, Nicole Schmidt, took to Twitter in the wake of the release of Brian Laundrie's notebook pages to share a cryptic message many assumed to be about her late daughter's late boyfriend. Schmidt posted the quote, "Narcissists rewrite history to escape accountability. You are not crazy." She shared it on June 27 alongside the words "Fed up" and several hashtags, "#narcissist," "#thetruthwillberevealed," "#selfish," "#wewontstop," "#justiceforgabby," "#KeepGoing," and "#Cowards." Plenty responded to her tweet, which received more than 3,000 likes in less than 24 hours, including one person who wrote, "So sorry Nicole. You are doing good. The truth will come out. My prayers are with you daily."
Schmidt's post came after she took legal action regarding the horrific case. TMZ reported in May that Schmidt was looking for around $30,000 in damages after filing a wrongful death lawsuit. That came several months after she and her partner teamed up with Petito's dad and stepmom in October 2021 to sue Laundrie's parents, as the group alleged the Laundrie parents may have been aware of what had really happened to Petito but refused to tell them or police. "Assuming everything the Petitos allege in their lawsuit is true, which we deny, this lawsuit does not change the fact that the Laundries had no obligation to speak to Law Enforcement or any third-party including the Petito family," the Laundrie's lawyer told TMZ in response to the filing.