Gabby Petito's Mom Isn't Holding Back After Brian Laundrie's Notebook Confession

The tragic case of Gabby Petito is still gripping the nation. America watched on in horror from August 2021 when Petito went from missing to murdered during a trip across the U.S. in a van with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. Things then went from bad to worse when Laundrie also went missing and Petito's remains were later found at one of the places the couple stopped on their trip. Laundrie was then found dead in November 2021 having died by suicide, per CNN.

More details about what really happened between the two have been trickling out since, and the case recaptured the world's attention in June when the contents of the notebook Laundrie was found with were made public. News Nation's Brian Entin shared photos of the notebook to Twitter on June 24, in which Laundrie admitted to murdering his girlfriend. "I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked, I was in shock," he wrote in part, claiming Petito had fallen in a stream while they were walking and was so badly injured that she allegedly asked him to end her life. He claimed he didn't know how far away their van was from where Petito fell so he built a fire to keep her warm, though Petito's mom, Nichole Schmidt, said on "Dr. Phil" in October 2021 that Petito's body was found only five minutes away from the vehicle.