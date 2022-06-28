Jacqueline Laurita's Daughter Ashlee Reveals Mental Health Diagnosis In Emotional Update

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" alum Ashlee Holmes Malleo just shared an updated about her mental health. On June 28, she shared a lengthy Instagram post where she confirmed her Bipolar II diagnosis. She wrote, "About almost a month ago, I had a psychotic break. I found myself in a position where I was afraid of myself and my own thoughts. And I chose to finally seek proper help." She confirmed that she took a "short break" from social media, which she alluded to in early May on Instagram. "During this process of seeking help, I was diagnosed with bipolar II," Malleo stated. She immediately began taking medication as, up until that point, she felt that she had "tried everything else up to that point."

Malleo revealed that she had had some misconceptions about bipolar disorder and thought that it was just related to having mood swings. But she quickly learned that there was so much more to the condition. She added, "A lot of things in my life started to make sense [after the diagnosis]. It was actually a relief to finally have an explanation for certain things. It has been empowering for me to learn more about it, and take back control." The mother of one continued, "I am not ashamed of my diagnosis." Instead, Malleo viewed "bipolar disorder as the gift of extraordinary emotions." Malleo also shared that she wanted to dismantle the stigma around mental illness.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.