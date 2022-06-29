The Tragic Death Of BBC Podcast Host Deborah James

BBC podcast host and cancer activist Deborah James has died. According to People, the 40-year-old struggled with bowel cancer for six years before her death, and is survived by her husband Sebastien Bowen and her children Hugo and Eloise. After being diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2016, she fought the disease and used her experience for good. She started the popular BBC podcast, "You, Me and the Big C," which billed itself as "The coolest club you never want to be a part of," and is described as a "candid look at cancer" hosted by James, Steve Bland, and Lauren Mahon.

On May 13, the podcast host said Prince William "honored her with Damehood," writing on Instagram, "It's quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes, you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale — but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind and he put us all at ease." James announced her BowelBabe Fund for United Kingdom cancer research on May 13. People reported the BowelBabe Fund raised over $6 million in one week.

James' tragic death was announced by her family with an emotional message.