The Tragic Death Of BBC Podcast Host Deborah James
BBC podcast host and cancer activist Deborah James has died. According to People, the 40-year-old struggled with bowel cancer for six years before her death, and is survived by her husband Sebastien Bowen and her children Hugo and Eloise. After being diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2016, she fought the disease and used her experience for good. She started the popular BBC podcast, "You, Me and the Big C," which billed itself as "The coolest club you never want to be a part of," and is described as a "candid look at cancer" hosted by James, Steve Bland, and Lauren Mahon.
On May 13, the podcast host said Prince William "honored her with Damehood," writing on Instagram, "It's quite surreal having a royal pop in at home, and yes, you can imagine the cleaning antics and preparation went off the scale — but it was all irrelevant because William was so kind and he put us all at ease." James announced her BowelBabe Fund for United Kingdom cancer research on May 13. People reported the BowelBabe Fund raised over $6 million in one week.
James' tragic death was announced by her family with an emotional message.
Deborah James inspired others
Dame Deborah James died of bowel cancer on June 28. The death of the 40-year-old BBC podcast host was announced on her Instagram account with the caption, "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family." The Instagram post continued, "Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives."
James was trying to help others as she dealt with bowel cancer until her death. Three days before she died, James posted about a fundraiser she wrote on Instagram, "I'm so proud to be exclusively partnering with @tescofood to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on of their Luxury Soft loo roll." According to People, James announced on May 10 that she would be starting hospice care. The BBC podcaster wrote on Instagram, "We have tried everything, but my body simply isn't playing ball."
The Instagram post announcing James' death wrapped up with a positive and poignant message: "And a few final things from Deborah... 'Find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo — it could just save your life.'"