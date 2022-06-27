Who Are Prince William's Best Friends?

Ever since the advent of modern-day popular culture during the early years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, the public, and the media have taken an extensive interest in the personal life of the British Royal Family. Unfortunately for them, it may be hard to catch a break from the public eye, which is surely what must make their friendships particularly special.

Prince William may be spending lots of his time doing global tours and attending spectacular jubilees in celebration of his grandmother's extensive reign, but he has certainly still enjoyed a private life surrounded by relatively ordinary people since early childhood. Indeed, his wife Kate Middleton made headlines around the time of their 2011 wedding for being the first "commoner" to become a future-royal consort (i.e. spouse to a monarch) in recent memory.

And now with his only sibling, Prince Harry,' leaving the UK and stepping back from royal family duties, the two have apparently begun to endure a relatively fraught relationship that may last for some time (one where William's own friends say there is "little chance" of reconciliation). So who are the friends who have stuck by Prince William's side, through thick and thin? Well, while William may be close to both aristocrats and ordinary people, there is no doubt that he is quite close to all of them. Indeed, many have even become godparents to their children and vice versa.